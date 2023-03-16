Boy meets girl! Ben Savage and his fiancée, Tessa Angermeier, tied the knot in February after years of dating.

“Congratulations to Mr & Mrs Savage, we couldn’t be happier for you ‘guuuyyyss’ 🤍👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️🥂,” an attendee captioned a February 19 carousel of photos of the happy couple, including a shot of Savage, 42, and Angermeier, 30, dressed in a tux and a white gown, respectively, with floral arrangements around them. The groom’s brother, Fred Savage, can be seen standing behind Ben and Angermeier, who are tagged in the post.

Although the lovebirds have not confirmed their nuptials, the Indiana native changed the name on her private Instagram account to Tessa Savage. Us Weekly has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment.

The Boy Meets World alum seemingly confirmed the pair’s engagement in January.

“The best is yet to come,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him and Tessa posing in front of a lake. The graphic designer showcased a diamond ring on her finger in the snap.

Although the former child actor didn’t specify that he had proposed, the comments section flooded with congratulatory messages.

“Congratulations!!! 😍😍😍,” Danica McKeller, who starred alongside Ben’s brother, Fred, 46, on The Wonder Years, wrote. Arielle Kebbell chimed in, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Although Ben is relatively low-key about his love life, he has shared photos of his now-wife over the years.

“Hope you had the hap hap happiest Christmas,” he captioned a December 2022 Instagram shot of him and Tessa smiling side by side.

As the Wild Palms alum reaches milestones in his personal life, he’s also keeping his career options open. Earlier this month, Ben announced his bid for Congress, running as a Democrat in California’s 30th congressional district.

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” he wrote via Instagram on March 6.

The Stanford alum previously told Us that he also wouldn’t turn down another Boy Meets World reboot.

“I’ve learned enough to know that you literally never know what can happen in this business,” he said in February 2022. “Every day is a rollercoaster, and it’s always exciting. So, I say never say never.”

Despite his willingness to reprise his role as Cory Matthews, the Lake Effects actor decided not to participate in the rewatch podcast “Pod Meets World,” which his former costars — Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle — launched in June 2022.

Fishel, 41 — who played Ben’s love interest Topanga on the coming-of-age sitcom — told Us in July 2022 that the actor was initially part of the project.

“We have been talking about this podcast since 2019, it was Rider’s idea. When he brought it up, we talked about it all, the four of us,” she recalled. “At the end of our conversations, Ben said, ‘I just don’t think it’s for me.’ And we get it. So, we’re respecting his decision. And if he eventually wants to come on, we’ll leave that door open.”