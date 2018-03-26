Cory and Topanga forever! Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage sent former costar Danielle Fishel well wishes after her engagement news.

“Congratulations to my favorite TV wife on her engagement,” the 37-year-old actor captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Fishel, 36, on Sunday, March 25. “So happy for you Danielle.”

She commented on the throwback pic, “Thank you so much, Ben.”

Savage and Fishel starred as couple Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence on the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World, which ran for 7 seasons from 1993 to 2000. They briefly reprised their roles in the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, based on their daughter, Riley, which aired from 2014 to 2017.

Although the pair never dated in real life, Fishel revealed in her 2014 memoir, Normally, This Would be Cause for Concern, that Savage was her first kiss, onscreen and off. She also added to The Hollywood Reporter’s Off the Cuff podcast in July of that year that the former child stars once went on a date too, but it was very awkward.

The National Lampoon actress announced her engagement to Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp on Thursday, March 22. “I woke up thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me),” she captioned an Instagram snapshot of the happy couple. “The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am.”

Karp, 38, also posted an adorable pic of his future wife. “We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know,” he gushed, later adding via Twitter: “We went to high school together and never shared more than a hello. Now she will be the person who continually asks me ‘Why?’ when I buy another pair of Jordans for the rest of our lives. Love you @daniellefishel.”

The author and the comedian first stepped out together as a couple in June 2017. She was previously married to Tim Belusko, but filed for divorce in March 2016 after two years of marriage.

