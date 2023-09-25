Dane Cook Marries Kelsi Taylor After 6 Years of Dating

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in Hawaii over the weekend.

Cook, 51, and Taylor, 24, exchanged vows at a private estate in Oahu on Saturday, September 23, according to People. Cook told the outlet that they chose the tropical location because Hawaii “has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship.”

After the ceremony, Taylor shared a few Instagram Story snaps about the weekend. “First day as Mr. and Mrs. Cook,” she wrote on Sunday, September 24, alongside a photo of palm trees lining a beach. “Couldn’t be more over the moon.”

She also reposted a message from sister Britney Mulreaney, who described the ceremony as the “most gorgeous” wedding. “Tears were shed,” Mulreaney added. “My baby sister is married! Congrats to the Cooks!”

Related: Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor's Relationship Timeline Dane Cook knows his relationship with a woman 26 years his junior raises eyebrows, but he’s shown a sense of humor about dating Kelsi Taylor. “Sometimes I actually find myself saying, ‘Where has she been all my life?’” Cook mused during a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And then I realize she wasn’t alive […]

Taylor, added that she was “so honored” to have her sister by her side for the event.

Cook and Taylor got engaged in July 2022 after five years together. “Fiancé has a nice ring to it,” Taylor wrote via Instagram the following month. “The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged ✨ A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment. I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

Cook, for his part, seemingly acknowledged the engagement via X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “Feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”

The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting at a game night Cook hosted at his home. After maintaining a friendship “for a while,” the pair soon “fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love,” Cook said during an Instagram Q&A in August 2018.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Got Married This Year Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023. Watts confirmed that she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup posing outside of a New York City courthouse. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and […]

In the same Q&A, Cook poked fun at the couple’s 26-year age gap. When asked for advice about dating someone much younger, Cook joked, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

Cook also addressed the duo’s large age difference during a February 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After mentioning his and Taylor’s respective ages, Cook noticed an audible reaction from the show’s audience. “Thank you for the snickers of approval,” he quipped. “I’m sure that wasn’t judgment at all.”