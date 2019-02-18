Dane Cook knows his relationship with a woman 26 years his junior raises eyebrows, but the 46-year-old shows a healthy sense of humor about dating 20-year-old Kelsi Taylor.

“Sometimes I actually find myself saying, ‘Where has she been all my life?’” the Good Luck Chuck star mused during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And then I realize she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

He continued: “People are like, ‘You’re robbing the cradle.’ I was like, ‘She hasn’t slept in the cradle for like nine years. Relax.’”

All jokes aside, Cook praised the singer-songwriter, whom he’s been dating since 2017. “Here’s the thing: I love her,” he told Jimmy Kimmel. “She is the kindest, sweetest, just my favorite — my best friend.”

The comedian opened up about the couple’s origin story during August 2018 Instagram Stories Q&A, revealing that he met Taylor at a game night he hosted at his home. After staying friends “for a while,” the duo soon “fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love,” Cook told followers.

When asked for advice on dating despite an age gap, he joked, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

And when an Instagram user asked the comic about his and Taylor’s favorite aspects of one another, he replied, “Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest. As for me, I think Kelsi would [say] I’m tolerable. LOL.”

That Q&A wasn’t the only time Cook waxed romantic over his girlfriend via Instagram. “We’ve already made amazing memories & I can’t wait to see what’s next,” he wrote in one recent upload. “Well, besides us binge watching every season of Game of Thrones all over again before the new season.”

