What’s 26 years between partners, anyway? Dane Cook is laughing off the sizable age difference between himself and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor.

The comedian, 46, opened up about dating the 19-year-old singer-songwriter in an Instagram Q&A on Monday, August 13, and showed off self-depreciating humor when a fan asked for advice for couples with an age gap.

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” Cook quipped.

The stand-up star also recounted his and Taylor’s origin story. “We met at a game night I host at my place,” he told an inquiring fan. “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love.”

When another Instagram follower asked about the duo’s favorite attributes of each other, Cook replied, “Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest. As for me, I think Kelsi would [say] I’m tolerable. LOL.”

As for whether their families like them together? He added: “I do love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang. My family pretty much died years ago but … my sister [likes] Kelsi a lot.”

The Q&A wasn’t the first time Cook raved about Taylor on social media. As he shared photos from their Hawaiian vacation in July 2017, he wrote, “She’s a gift. She’s my best friend. She’s one of a kind.”

The 400 Days actor was previously linked to Miley Cyrus, Jessica Simpson and Julianne Hough.

