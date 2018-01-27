Dane Cook is embodying his own version of “relationship goals” with singer Kelsi Taylor, who is 26 years younger than him.

The comedian, 45, recently gave Taylor, 19, a shout-out on a motivational post he shared on Instagram on Friday, January 26. Under a photo that says “Be a warrior, not a worrier,” he captioned it, “The next few months are work hard / play hard ones. I’m grateful to my friends and fans who continue to support my artistic endeavors. I can’t get to where I’m going without this foundation of support …. My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs.” Prior to that, Cook shared a selfie of the pair and captioned it, “#relationshipgoals.”

In April, Cook posted his first photo of the musician and praised her for her talents, writing, “My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet. She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person. Check out her music and get to know her. She’s gonna go far!” alongside of a photo of the pair hugging each other tightly.

The happy couple have not been shy with their relationship. The Good Luck Chuck actor recently shared photos of the lovebirds celebrating the holidays together and in July 2017, he shared photos from their trip to Maui, Hawaii, captioning one, “The trip was perfect but what made it unforgettable was my gf. She’s a gift. She’s my best friend. She’s one of a kind.”

The Employee of the Month star was previously linked to costar Jessica Simpson, Julianne Hough and Miley Cyrus.

