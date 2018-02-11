Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor’s romance continues to heat up, with the pair indulging in PDA in Hawaii.

The comedian, 45, and his 19-year-old girlfriend looked to be enjoying the sunny weather while hugging and kissing on the beach on Saturday, February 10. The pair held hands as they went for a stroll, with Taylor wearing a bright orange two-piece bathing suit as Cook wore gray trunks.

The couple — who have a 26-year age difference — have not been shy about publicly proclaiming their love for each other. In January, Cook shared a photo on Instagram where he wrote a sweet message to Taylor: “My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs.” Prior to that, Cook shared a selfie of the pair and captioned it, “#relationshipgoals,” in addition to posting photos of the lovebirds celebrating the holidays together.

This is not the first time the couple have been to Hawaii. In July 2017, Cook shared photos from a trip to Maui, captioning one, “The trip was perfect but what made it unforgettable was my gf. She’s a gift. She’s my best friend. She’s one of a kind.”

They certainly seem to be enjoying the scenery in Maui. Cook shared a stunning shot of the landscape on Saturday, quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson. Taylor shared a photo of the ocean alongside a mountain the same day and captioned it, “waking up in paradise.”

