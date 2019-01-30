What age difference? Dane Cook is committed to his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, despite the fact that the comedian is 26 years older than her.

“Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

The insider notes that Cook, 46, approached this romance differently than his past love connections. “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source adds. “He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

The actor first posted a photo with the 20-year-old singer in April 2017. “My girl @itskelsitaylor is one of my favorite people on the planet,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “She’s a talented singer but more importantly she’s a genuine person.”

Cook gushed over Taylor on Instagram again in January 2018. “The next few months are work hard / play hard ones. I’m grateful to my friends and fans who continue to support my artistic endeavors,” he captioned the post. “I can’t get to where I’m going without this foundation of support. … My gf @itskelsitaylor who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs.”

The Employee of the Month star joked about the pair’s age difference during an August 2018 Instagram Q&A. “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” he replied when a fan asked for relationship advice.

He also recalled how his romance with Taylor escalated. “We met at a game night I host at my place,” he wrote. “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love.”

Cook went on to rave about the musician’s best qualities. “Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest,” he noted. “As for me, I think Kelsi would [say] I’m tolerable. LOL.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!