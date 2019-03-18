Feeling the love! Dane Cook got a sweet birthday shoutout from his 20-year-old girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, on social media.

“Happy birthday lover. Your bright, happy face, brain that never stops working, never ending energy, jokes that bring out my annoying laugh, determination that keeps me inspired, heart that just has a way of melting mine,” the “Longing” singer wrote on Instagram on Monday, March 18. “I couldn’t imagine a world without you!”

The musician went on to say that while Cook, 47, doesn’t care much for birthdays, she was excited for him. “You’re so important to me and I can’t wait for all the other birthdays we will spend together. Thanks for being my ride or die. … ! I love you, I hope you have a day as special as you are. Let’s eat some cake!!!!!”

The affection is mutual: A source told Us Weekly in January that things were getting “serious” between the twosome. “Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” the source said. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

Added the source, “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far. He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

The Employee of the Month star, who made his debut with the musician on Instagram in April 2017, met the songstress at a game night he was hosting at his home. He joked about the twosome’s 27-year age gap during an Instagram Q&A on August 13.

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” he joked at the time.

Cook also raved about their relationship, telling fans, “We were friends for a while & soon after fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love. … Kelsi is smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest. As for me, I think Kelsi would [say] I’m tolerable. LOL.”

The comedian gushed over his significant other on Instagram in January 2018 while thanking his friends and family for supporting his endeavors: “My gf @itskelsitaylor. who quite simply is a gift. #bestlaughs.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!