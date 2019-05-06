More in love than ever. Dane Cook waxed poetic about his 20-year-old girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor, on the couple’s second anniversary.

“I’m looking at this picture of @itskelsitaylor & myself from a trip we took in Hawaii, as a flood of emotions rush over me,” he captioned a shot of the pair cuddling up in the water on Instagram on Monday, May 6. “When I met Kelsi I had zero idea I was actually meeting my best friend. I’ve never felt so loved & I’ve never been able to give the amount of love that I can with her. This is a special relationship and she is a special human being and she makes me feel special too.”

The comedian, 47, also got vulnerable in the post, admitting that he has had a hard time connecting with other people in the past. “That’s not always easy for me to feel because I’m wired to compete and to reestablish, reassemble & reboot – that can leave you feeling partially complete or mostly not. That all went away with Kelsi. I’m happier in my life & career than I’ve ever been before. Her support and love is the greatest.”

Cook concluded: “Happy 2 years baby-baby. You’re one of a kind. I’m grateful to have you as my gf and to see you smile a lot. I can’t wait to see what we do next. #2years.”

The “Longing” singer also celebrated their relationship milestone on Instagram. “2 whole years happy in love,” she wrote on a photo of the two outside a plane. “It’s hard to really sum up what we share but it truly is something special.”

Taylor explained that her boyfriend won her over by being understanding of her introverted personality. “I think the changing moment for me near the beginning was when I started opening up and sharing how much of an introvert I am & your response was ‘If there’s ever a time you don’t want to come out of your bubble, I’ll come in.’” she recalled. “I remember that moment to this day and you still do that for me. You brighten up all my days and make me wanna happy dance all the time. You’re always in my heart & always on my mind. I love you and can’t wait for the years to come!”

The songstress also showed off a gorgeous bouquet of pink and red roses she received from the Good Luck Chuck actor on Instagram Stories.

“Always spoiling me with beautiful flowers,” she wrote, adding, “I love you @danecook.”

A source told Us Weekly in January that the Employee of the Month star was “serious” about the young singer.

“Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” the insider shared. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

The source added: “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far. He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

Cook, who met Taylor at a game night he hosted at his place, also isn’t bothered by the duo’s 27-year age difference, which he joked about with a fan who asked for advice about May-December romances during an Instagram Q&A in August.

“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” he said.

The funnyman was previously linked to Jessica Simpson and Miley Cyrus.

