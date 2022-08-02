Dane Cook, 50, Is Engaged to Kelsi Taylor, 23, After 5 Years of Dating

Affianced! Dane Cook is engaged to girlfriend Kelsi Taylor after five years of dating.

“Fiancé has a nice ring to it,” the Pilates instructor, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 2, alongside a photo of the comedian, 50, proposing. “The secret’s out! @danecook and I are engaged ✨ A couple weeks ago, Dane got on one knee and asked me to be his wife and I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect moment. I love this man and love spending my life with him. I can’t wait for what’s to come.”

The Good Luck Chuck star, for his part, seemingly acknowledged the engagement via Twitter on Tuesday, writing: “Feeling the best I’ve ever felt.”

The Massachusetts native and the musician began dating in 2017. The following year, Cook explained that the duo met during a game night he hosted at his home. After maintaining a friendship “for a while,” the duo soon “fell in like with each [other] and then upgraded to love,” the Mystery Men star said during an Instagram Q&A in August 2018.

When asked for advice about dating with a big age difference, Cook joked, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

The stand-up comic also addressed the couple’s 26-year age gap during a February 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After mentioning his and Taylor’s respective ages, Cook noticed an audible reaction from the show’s audience. “Thank you for the snickers of approval,” he quipped. “I’m sure that wasn’t judgment at all.”

In 2019, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Employee of the Month was super committed to Taylor. “Dane is so in love with Kelsi,” the source explained. “He treats her as though she’s his wife even though he’s said he’ll never get married.”

The insider added that Cook took a different approach to his romance with Taylor than he had with past relationships. “This is definitely the most serious relationship he’s had so far,” the source said at the time. “He doesn’t talk to any other women anymore and before her he used to have lots of one-night stands.”

Earlier this year, Taylor gushed about her then-boyfriend in an Instagram post marking their fifth anniversary. “5 YEARS, BABY! Boyfriend, bestie, cheerleader, bringer of happiness, that’s my @danecook,” she wrote in May. “Whether it’s a deep convo or a tv-binging night, I love every second with you. Wouldn’t trade it for the world. Let’s have the sweetest day together !! Love you always.”

