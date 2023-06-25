Jon Hamm married longtime girlfriend Anna Osceola on Saturday, June 24, at an outdoor ceremony.

The actors tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, which is an iconic Mad Men location, TMZ reports. The series ended in 2015 with Hamm’s Don Draper at the beautiful retreat — where Osceola’s Clementine was a receptionist — when he has the idea for the iconic 1970 “Hilltop” Coca-Cola ad.

Their Mad Men costar John Slattery was there to watch Osceola, 35, and Hamm, 52, say “I do.” The star-studded guest list also included Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and Larry David.

The audience watched Osceola walk down the aisle in a strapless white gown with a plunging neckline and low back. The high slit showed off her legs as she walked. The Massachusetts native topped off the wedding dress with small gold bracelets and a delicate necklace. Osceola kept her hair simple too, opting for loose, romantic curls. She also carried a bouquet of pale pink peonies.

Though the bride and groom were briefly linked in 2017, Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s romance in June 2020. Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut at an Oscars viewing party in March 2022, and they shared the screen again in September 2022’s Confess, Fletch.

While promoting the comedy, Hamm hinted that romance was getting serious. “It’s comfortable, and it’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” the Good Omens actor said of their relationship during a September 2022 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, noting that he could “for sure” see himself marrying Osceola.

The Emmy winner added that “unpacking” the trauma of his childhood with a therapist has helped him become a better partner. “[It’s] made the relationship that I’m in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids — you know, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness,” Hamm told Howard Stern at the time. “All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever, but it’s real and, for want of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that?”

Us confirmed that the duo were engaged several months later. “The engagement happened a while back, but they are still on cloud nine,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “They have so much fun together and already feel married.”

Before finding love with Osceola, Hamm was in an 18-year-long relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt, which ended in September 2015. A source told Us at the time that although the two “definitely tried” to stay together, there was “always a rift” between them. “He wanted kids and she didn’t,” the insider shared.