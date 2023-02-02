Another chance at love! Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot on Wednesday, February 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins! 🤍,” Crawley, 41, captioned photos on Thursday, February 2, of her and Dawkins, 47, from their wedding day. The former reality star hinted at the major milestone when she posted a pic of a handkerchief earlier in the week with the words “happy tears” sewed in blue thread.

The pair got engaged during a trip to Las Vegas while attending the RISE festival in October 2022.

Crawley shared the exciting news via Instagram at the time, writing, “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together” alongside a sweet snap of Dawkins down on one knee. “The easiest YES of my life ❤️,” she captioned the post.

The Mascot Sports CEO, for his part, exclusively spoke to Us following the proposal and gushed about his now-wife.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” he told Us at the time. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

Crawley, meanwhile, exclusively told Us that her beau is “different” and “more amazing” than anyone she’s ever met.

“He brings so much calmness to me and so much security and is always reassuring and loving and just very consistent with how he loves me and doesn’t make me question it or doubt it for a second,” she explained. “And loving him is just easy.”

The duo started dating in 2021, but the California native didn’t confirm their relationship until September 2022.

“Him,” Crawley captioned an Instagram Reel of the pair singing in the car together at the time, calling Dawkins her “perfect match”.

That same month, Us exclusively confirmed the identity of Crawley’s new man.

“She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now but it was her secret to tell,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that the pair started out as friends. “He’s mature, career-driven and a good father. He isn’t in it for fame, which is what makes him different from her past relationships.”

Crawley initially appeared on the The Bachelor in 2014’s season 18 and competed for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart. She was sent home heartbroken during the finale.

The TV personality then appeared on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 and 2015, but did not find love.

The hairstylist went on to Bachelor Winter Games, where she met Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in 2018.

Although she left alone, the pair rekindled their romance after the show and the Bachelorette Canada star proposed to the ABC star during a live episode in February of that same year. However, the duo split three months later.

Crawley continued her journey with Bachelor Nation in May 2020 after being selected for season 16 of The Bachelorette. Less than two weeks into filming, the ABC alum got engaged to contestant Dale Moss. The couple exited the show early, hand-in-hand.

The twosome split in January 2021, but were spotted spending time together a month later. While they briefly gave their relationship another shot, they called it quits for good that September.

Moss responded to Crawley’s engagement to Dawkins in November 2022. “But I will say we all deserve to find love and that’s one of the best things in the world. Everyone is deserving of that,” he told Access Hollywood.