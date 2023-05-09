Unstoppable love! Sia and boyfriend Dan Bernard got married in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, ​Italy.

The “Chandelier” songstress, 47, wed Bernard on Monday, May 8, at fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana‘s villa. The extravagant venue is the same location where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot one year ago.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Sia donned a pastel pink lace fishtail gown with long sleeves and a high neckline. She also rocked an intricate updo hairstyle with a matching veil attached. Her beau wore a light blue suit with a bow tie and black dress shoes.

As the couple exchanged their vows, they stood under a floral archway surrounded by gold tables decorated with candles and a variety of pink and white flowers that complemented the bride’s gown. As they swapped rings, Sia and Bernard gazed at each other lovingly and shared a sweet smooch after saying “I do.”

While the pair have kept their romance low-key, they have been spotted together on different occasions in the past two years. The twosome were first linked together in December 2021 when they walked the red carpet for the premiere of West Side Story. At the time, Bernard’s identity was unknown since he and the “Unstoppable” singer concealed their faces by wearing matching colorful face masks and black sunglasses.

In October 2022, Sia posted a picture with Bernard on her Instagram as they attended a Los Angeles Football Club match.

“Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22👀❤️ also just finished my next album! A great day all round!” the “Cheap Thrills” artist captioned a series of photos, including one of her and her partner at the stadium.

Before settling down with Bernard, Sia was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2016. In 2019, she revealed she adopted two adult children the year before as they were “aging out of the foster care system.” The Grammy nominee was also previously linked to Shia LaBeouf. In December 2020, Sia claimed that she was also affected by the Even Stevens alum, 36, as his ex FKA twigs accused him of abuse.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia tweeted at the time. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

LaBeouf, for his part, said in a statement to The New York Times that “many of these allegations are not true” but he accepted “accountability” for his mistakes. He noted that he was sober and participating in a 12-step program and therapy.

The Australian songwriter voiced her support for the British singer, 35, as she came forward noting, “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”