Sia alleged that Shia LaBeouf inflicted pain in her life amid his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs’ claims of abuse during their relationship.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” the “Cheap Thrills” singer, 44, tweeted on Saturday, December 12. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

Sia then applauded FKA twigs, 32, for coming forward. “Also I love you @FKAtwigs,” she wrote in a second tweet. “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

The Even Stevens alum, 34, starred alongside Maddie Ziegler in Sia’s 2015 music video for “Elastic Heart.” The Grammy nominee apologized at the time after the video drew comparisons to pedophilia. However, she tweeted that “Maddie and Shia are two of the only actors I felt could play these two warring ‘sia’ self states.”

As for FKA twigs, Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, December 11, that the musician filed a lawsuit against her Honey Boy costar, accusing him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. She also alleged that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Karolyn Pho, who previously dated LaBeouf, claimed that he was abusive toward her too.

The Transformers star said in a statement to The New York Times that “many of these allegations are not true” but he accepted “accountability” for his mistakes. He noted that he is currently sober and in a 12-step program and therapy.

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he added. “I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

In another statement, LaBeouf continued, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.