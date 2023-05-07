The wedding of her dreams! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot for the second time on Saturday, May 6, in a gown that made the blushing bride feel one of a kind.

“I found my dress in the DMs [and] I found my future husband in the DMs,” the Olympian, 26, quipped to Vogue in an interview published hours later on Saturday, referring to the dating app, Raya, that she first met Owens, 27, on back in 2020.

Biles — who initially wed the football star late last month at a Texas courthouse — walked down the aisle for a second time on Saturday in Los Cabos, Mexico, surrounded by family and friends. The gold medalist stunned in a white Galia Lahav gown and coordinating veil.

“When I started dress shopping, I was like, ‘If I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav,’” Biles recalled to Vogue. “And so, once I looked at the dresses I was like, ‘This is definitely my style.’ I like the sheer, I like how it fits, and then the little pearl details, I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls.”

While the professional gymnast ended up looking radiant in her ballgown-style ensemble, she was initially wary due to her small size.

“I was nervous about having a ball gown because I’m so petite — but it works perfect,” Biles explained to the magazine. “The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel – luxurious, beautiful [and] kind of on top of the world.”

Biles — who noted the leg slit made her feel “sexier” and “taller” — was joined at the outdoor altar by Owens. The Texans athlete, for his part, looked dapper in a tan suit and white button-down.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and Owens publicly revealed their romance in August 2020, nearly four months after they first matched on Raya. The twosome got engaged nearly two years later before initially exchanging vows on April 22.

During their courthouse wedding, which was done first to make their union official since they planned a bigger destination ceremony, Biles wore a halter-style dress from Selfie Leslie. She completed her look with a high pony — and clapped back at social media users who dissed her choice.

“I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!!!” she tweeted at the time. “Soon as we stepped outside for pics … but they can keep complaining idc idc idc.”