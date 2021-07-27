5 Things to Know About Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

A perfect match! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have delighted fans by documenting their romance on social media, which is the same place where the couple initially met.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The pair, who met online in March 2020, grew close quickly because of the COVID-19 quarantine that kept them both in Houston.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic. It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” the NFL player added in the interview at the time. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

The twosome made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, with a selfie that Biles captioned, “It’s just us 🤎.”

Fans got to see more of Biles and Owens during her 2021 Facebook Watch documentary, during which the NFL player talked about meeting her.

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was,” Owens noted in Simone vs Herself. “It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.'”

He added: “That’s how I would tell people, and they’re like, ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’ Like I didn’t [know].”

The professional gymnast also opened up in the doc about why she felt they shared such a strong connection.

“We vibe on the same level. We have the same kind of humor. We’re both athletic. We’re both elite athletes, so we definitely get each other. It was like it was meant to be,” Biles explained.

In his June 2021 interview, Owens continued to gush about the “match made in heaven.”

“There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything,” he said at the time.

Scroll down to learn more about Biles’ boyfriend as she makes headlines for her performances at the Tokyo Olympics: