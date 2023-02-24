Almost Mrs. Owens! Simone Biles traveled for her bachelorette party before tying the knot with fiancé Jonathan Owens.

The Olympian, 25, gave fans a glimpse of her celebration via social media on Thursday, February 23. “The one where I’m the bride🎉🥂💍,” she captioned an Instagram upload. In the pic, Biles stood beside a bed that was decorated with gold balloons spelling out “BRIDE.” More gold and white balloons floated behind her in the background.

The festivities continued via her Instagram Story, starting with a Boomerang of herself and her party guests showing off their passports before their flight. “Bachelorette trip 🌴🌊💗🎉🥂,” she wrote.

Biles donned a white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Bride and Boujee” in her social media footage. The gymnast even received a special gift from her soon-to-be spouse as she arrived for the bash. “The sweetest surprise from my future husband,” she wrote alongside a photo of a Chanel purse and shopping bag.

The Ohio native sparked a romance with Owens, 27, early on in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 after meeting on a dating app. “I didn’t know who she was,” the NFL player told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

Owens noted at the time that he felt “so thankful” to be able to spend quality time with Biles when the 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the global health crisis, pausing her rigorous training schedule. “It created our bond and made it stronger,” he said.

The Houston Texans athlete wasn’t able to accompany Biles to Tokyo for the Olympics in the summer of 2021, but he was still her fiercest supporter. When she pulled out of the all-around finals after struggling with her mental health, Owens praised her decision.

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

Owens popped the question the following February. “THE EASIEST YES,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed alongside a series of engagement pics. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

The Missouri native celebrated the milestone with an Instagram slideshow of his own, writing, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️. Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽.”

Scroll down for a closer look at how Biles celebrated her bachelorette party: