Simone Biles is paying it no mind! The Olympic athlete shared a message for trolls who had something to say about her wedding hair.

Biles, 26, and Houston Texans star Jonathan Owens tied the knot at a courthouse on Saturday, April 22. After the Ohio native shared images from the intimate ceremony, during which she rocked a bouncy ponytail, many social media users took to Twitter to critique the look. One fan, however, called out those who dissed Biles’ coiffure, writing via Twitter, “Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married … And y’all are worried about her hair…..?!”

The tweet continued: “And not to make it about a man, but y’all be doing all that judging of her hair, and she’s found someone who loves her, as she is. Hairstyle and all. Can you say the same for you…..? Y’all put way too much emphasis on appearance for me.”

i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc — Simone Biles Owens (@Simone_Biles) April 23, 2023

Biles shared her own response in the comments section, brushing off the hate. “I think they also forget I live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!!! Soon as we stepped outside for pics … but they can keep complaining idc idc idc.”

The gymnast complemented the ‘do with a plunging white dress from Selfie Leslie, which retails for only $119, she revealed via her Instagram Story after the ceremony. The whimsical number featured layers of tulle fabric and a halter neckline. Biles finished the ensemble with white sandal heels and a white rose bouquet. Owens, 27, for his part, looked handsome in a tan suit and white loafers.

The lovebirds’ courthouse celebration will be followed by an additional ceremony, with Biles revealing via Instagram: “We will be having a wedding in a couple weeks.” Biles explained that she and Owens “had to get married ‘legally’ here in the US — since our wedding will be a destination wedding.”

The gold medalist confirmed her relationship with the NFL athlete in August 2020, but the two quietly began dating four months earlier after meeting on the dating app Raya. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

After the pandemic pushed the 2020 Summer Olympics back one year, Biles had a break in her hectic training schedule that allowed the couple to focus on getting to know each other. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” Owens explained. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”