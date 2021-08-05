Best Beauty and Fashion Moments From the Tokyo Olympics

From Sunisa Lee’s insanely intricate acrylic nails to Team USA’s Ralph Lauren looks at the opening ceremony, there’s no question that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had some beauty and fashion moments worthy of a gold medal.

A handful of athletes emphasized their personal style during their sporting events — and it’s safe to say that they brought their A-game in more ways than one.

The events kicked off on a high note — literally and figuratively — when singer and songwriter Misha performed the Japanese national anthem during the opening ceremony in a rainbow tulle gown by Tomo Koizumi.

Once the competitions were kicked into gear, we saw a ton of people getting creative with their hair, despite the strict dress code.

Each sport has different guidelines, but gymnasts are expected to have their hair tightly secured away from their face, track and field runners are not allowed to advertise sponsorships via hair color, hair accessories or haircuts and volleyball players can’t have their locks covering their jersey number.

Rules aside, athletes still found a way to get creative, rocking everything from cool-colored manes to funky accessories. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe rocked her signature purple ‘do, Naomi Osaka showed off chic red braids in support of Team USA and Christina Clemons, who is a track and field athlete, went full ‘90s with space buns and butterfly clips.

A necessary shoutout goes to Lee, who found a beauty trend that worked on the beams. The gymnast rocked long acrylics with a dainty design of the Olympic rings, which she says are “good luck.”

“Whenever I miss the bar, it hurts really bad, so it makes me catch the bar. That’s why I get them,” she told NBC about her nails after her gold medal win.

While fans can easily copy Osaka’s hair or Lee’s manicure, they can also stock up on appropriately themed apparel and beauty products to get in the spirit and show their support.

From Kim Kardashian’s insanely cozy Skims and Kith’s amazing bomber jackets to SKI-II’s Pitera Essence Special Edition bottle with the Olympic Rings, getting Olympic merch is an easy way to get in on the action.

So, as you sit at home in your cotton collection and apply your color-coordinated skincare, scroll though to check out the best beauty and style from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.