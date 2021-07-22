Kith Is Dropping the Coolest Olympic-Themed Sweatshirts With Team USA

Getting in the spirit! With Tokyo Olympics kicking off on July 23, Kith is making sure that stylish shoppers are ready to rep Team USA.

As such, it was only fitting to tap some gold medal winners as part of their upcoming campaign, which will be teased over the course of six days, starting on July 24.

The brand plans on starting off strong, with the help of the amazing volleyball duo, Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, who have a total of six gold medals to their name.

And from first look, it’s safe to say that everyone is going to want to get their hands on the attire, which will be available online and in Kith stores come July 30.

In the image, May-Treanor rocks a white crewneck emblazoned with the Team USA Olympics emblem as well as the Kith logo. Jennings has on a similar style, but the Kith logo is situated on the sleeve of the color-blocked sweatshirt.

In the following days, Shannon Lee Miller, the most decorated U.S. female gymnast, swimmer Aaron Pierson and two members of the 1992 USA Men’s Basketball Dream Team will model the brand’s clothing too.

Kith isn’t the only place to get your hands on a fashion forward piece of Olympics merch though.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims was named the official sponsor of Team USA’s loungewear, undergarments and pajamas earlier this month. The collection is also available for purchase on Skims.com.

The partnership is quite meaningful for the KKW Beauty founder, as her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, won the 1976 decathlon event at the Summer Olympics in Montreal.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjennner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Given the significance of the Olympics in Kardashian’s own life, the partnership was a “full circle” moment.

To promote the line, she partnered with Team USA athletes Alex Morgan, A’ja Wilson, Scout Bassett, Delilah Muhammad and Haley Anderson.