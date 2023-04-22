They do! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have tied the knot after three years of dating.

“I do,” Biles, 26, captioned wedding snaps via Instagram on Saturday, April 22. She added white heart emojis around the phrase “officially Owens.”

Ahead of their wedding, the gymnast jetted off to Belize for her bachelorette party in February. Biles gave a glimpse of her “bride and boujee”-themed bash via social media. The football safety even sent his then-fiancée a Chanel purse as a “sweet surprise.”

The Olympic gold medalist met the Houston Texans player, 27, and confirmed their relationship in August 2020, but quietly began dating four months earlier after meeting on the dating app Raya. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

After the pandemic pushed the 2020 Summer Olympics back one year, Biles had a break in her hectic training schedule that allowed the couple to focus on getting to know one another. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” the Missouri native explained. “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Owens stood by the world champion’s side throughout the Tokyo Olympics, sharing a message of support on social media because he couldn’t cheer her on from the stands. “Imm ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote in July 2021, following Biles’ withdrawal from the Team USA’s all-around finals and individual all-around competition.

He continued: “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

Biles, for her part, has been equally effusive about the Missouri Western State University alum. “I love you so much,” the Ohio native wrote on Instagram that same month while wishing Owens a happy birthday from Japan. “Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha.”

In December 2021, Biles celebrated her beau’s first NFL start by sharing a sweet photo of them holding hands on Instagram. “#36 showed all the way out today starting!” the world champion wrote at the time. “Don’t mess with him 😤🖤🤞🏾🏈 I’m so proud of you babe!!! I love watching you live your dream!”

The couple got engaged in February 2022, after less than two years together. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote via Instagram, while sharing several photos from the big day. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!”