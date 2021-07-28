By her side! Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, publicly sent her some words of encouragement after she withdrew from the team and individual final competitions at the Tokyo Olympics.

“OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALISTS,” Biles, 24, wrote alongside a photo of her with Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum holding their medals on Tuesday, June 27. “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.”

Owens, 26, commented on the post, writing, “I’m so proud of y’all 🤞🏽❤️.”

Even though COVID-19 restrictions prevent the Olympians from bringing anyone to Tokyo with them, Owens has taken to social media to show his support for Biles.

“Finals otw,” he captioned a clip of the gymnast at the sports tournament on Tuesday. Hours later, Biles withdrew from the team final after taking a tumble while trying to land a vault. The four-time Olympic gold medalist confirmed that her exit was not due to a physical injury.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see,” the World Championship winner told Today‘s Hoda Kotb on Tuesday.

The following day, USA Gymnastics announced that Biles pulled out of the individual all-around competition as well.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday, July 28. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

While Owens might be his girlfriend’s biggest cheerleader now, he previously revealed that he wasn’t familiar with her when they met.

“I didn’t know who she was,” the football player told Texas Monthly in June. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The pair connected online in March 2020 and Biles shared that their joint passion for sports brought them even closer together.

“We vibe on the same level. We have the same kind of humor. We’re both athletic. We’re both elite athletes, so we definitely get each other. It was like it was meant to be,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained in her recent documentary, Simone vs Herself.

The Houston Texans player, for his part, agreed that he felt like they were a “match made in heaven,” telling Texas Monthly, “There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that. And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”