Simone Biles has some blinding new bling! The 24-year-old gymnast announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens — and showed off her massive ring — on Tuesday, February 15.

The Olympian shared the happy news via Instagram. “THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCEE.”

While there was plenty to obsess over in the adorable gallery (read: Owens getting down on one knee, Biles’ initial reaction and more), it was the last slide that has Us gasping.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a close up video of her new ring in all its sparkly glory. According to CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, the oval-cut diamond is “at least 8 carats with an approximate value of $300,000.” He added: “This world-class ring features a pavé band of at least 35 smaller diamonds and her ring is made of either platinum of white gold.”

The sheer size of the rock wasn’t lost on Biles’ 6.8 million Instagram followers, as many took to the comments section to fawn over the stunning sparkler.

“Goodness that ring! Gorgeous,” a user wrote, while another said, “Come on, legs, ring and love.” Someone else added: “THAT RING omg. Congratulations!!!”

Just like Biles, the football player also shared news of the engagement on his Instagram page. “Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍❤️,” he captioned his post, noting that his other half “no clue” a proposal was on the horizon.

The Ohio native and Houston Texans safety first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 following speculation, but originally met in March 2020 on dating app Raya.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Owens said to Texas Monthly in June 2021. “ I just hadn’t heard of her and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

The football pro went on to stand by Biles’ side through the Tokyo Olympics. While he couldn’t cheer her on in the stand due to COVID-19 protocols, he showed his support via social media.

“Imm ride with you through whatever baby,” he wrote in July 2021, following Biles’ withdrawal from the Team USA’s all-around finals and individual all-around competition. “Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

