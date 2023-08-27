Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot on Saturday, August 26, after eight years together.

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 28, confirmed the news via Instagram hours after tying the knot.

The Dancing With the Stars judge and the So You Think You Can Dance alum met when Erbert joined Derek and his sister, Julianne Hough, on their Move Live Tour in 2014. While touring with the Houghs the following year, Erbert and Derek officially started dating in July 2015.

After nearly seven years of dating, the dancers took to social media in June 2022 to share that they were engaged.

“It’s only the beginning … the beginning of forever ♥️,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time alongside a photo from the proposal.

Shortly after the engagement, event planner Troy Williams explained to Us Weekly that Derek wanted to make his proposal to Erbert as special and intimate as possible.

“They’ve swam with whales, they’ve jumped off boats – that’s their life. And as we kept talking about it, he realized, you know, ‘Our home is the most special place for us,” Williams said at the time. “That’s all [Derek] wanted. He wanted it to be transformed in the intimacy of their home so they can start the next biggest adventure of their lives.”

Derek also shared that he loves calling the DWTS troupe dancer his “fiancée” and feels that “Hayley is The One.”

“I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful, so caring, so loving,” the Hairspray Live! star told Us in June 2022 following the proposal. “Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”

Derek previously opened up about his desire to have children — sharing that he “definitely” wants kids one day — several years into his relationship with Erbert.

“You know, you kind of live in that time where you say, ‘Yeah, yeah, I want kids’ but I think you just sort of say it automatically,” the Emmy award winner exclusively told Us at the time. “I don’t really know if you know it or not – at least I didn’t – but I’m certain now that I definitely want kids, yeah.”

Before children, however, the couple were focusing on their wedding. In April 2023, Derek revealed that the couple were in the midst of figuring out their nuptial details — including their first dance.

“My first dance is gonna be a little bit different than what people expect because it’s not gonna be a performance,” the choreographer shared with Us. “It’s gonna be a moment where it’s just about her and I together, just in our own world and not performing [or] for other people. This is just for us, but later in the night there might be a little performance or something, who knows?”