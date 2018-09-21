Just because Derek Hough doesn’t feel pressured to get married, doesn’t mean kids aren’t on his mind.

The 33-year-old professional dancer gushed over his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, exclusively to Us Weekly at TLC’s 2nd Annual Give a Little Awards in New York City on Thursday, September 20, and even talked about the possibility of little Houghs.

After dishing on his recent travels with YouTube sensations The Bucket List Family, Hough joked to Us that “kids are ruined for me because I have the most adorable nieces and nephews.” He quipped: “The standard is high, man. The standard is high! These kids are awesome.”

However, his heart holds a special place for little ones … and he definitely sees them in his future, just “not quite yet.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro explained: “You know, you kind of live in that time where you say, ‘Yeah, yeah, I want kids’ but I think you just sort of say it automatically. I don’t really know if you know it or not — at least I didn’t — but I’m certain now that I definitely want kids, yeah.”

Hough also revealed that his favorite thing about Erbert, 23, is her “love of animals.” The two, who started dating in July 2015, recently saved a tiny kitten while on their way home from an Emmy pre-party on Saturday, September 15. The happy couple documented the adorable rescue in multiple social media posts following the event.

“This made my heart so happy,” Erbert captioned a video that shows her pulling the insect-covered cat from a dark hole before taking the feline home for a bath and milk. The post continued, noting, “Derek individually picked out the remaining fleas, and showered him with much love.”

She added: “Definitely a turn of events but I truly believe we were meant to save his life, even if that means in a sparkly dress and heels.”

Hough previously opened up to Us in December — months after his sister, Julianne Hough’s wedding to Brooks Laich ― where he said there’s no stress “at all” from his family when it comes to wedding plans.

He added: “If anything, [we have] a lot of [family], there’s like 55 nieces and nephews. We got plenty, we’re fine!”

