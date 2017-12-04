Next in line? Us Weekly caught up with Derek Hough at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles last month where he dished on whether he feels pressure to get married now that his baby sis, Julianne Hough, has tied the knot.

“Not at all!” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, told Us about his family putting stress on him to wed.

The pro dancer, who has been dating DWTS troupe member Hayley Erbert since July 2015, continued: “Oh, no. If anything, [we have] a lot of [family], there’s like 55 nieces and nephews. We got plenty, we’re fine!”

Though wedding bells may not be ringing yet, the Hairspray Live! star and his girlfriend spend plenty of time bonding with his family and document it on social media. The couple appears to be especially close with Julianne and her husband, Brooks Laich, who exchanged vows in July.

Had the most delicious breakfast this morning before my favorite people headed off to their first city. Already having the worst case of FOMO 😩😂 Love you guys! A post shared by Hayley Erbert (@hayley.erbert) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

As for what’s next for the World of Dance judge? “I feel great, this year was a very transitional year for me,” he told Us. “It was fantastic as far as going on new adventures and they worked out very well, so that was very good career-wise. I’m excited for 2018 — 2018 is jam-packed already. It’s already laid out.”

The two-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer told Us he doesn’t mind being busy. “I’m excited. I love working, I love creating,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to mix business with pleasure and going on these amazing trips, ventures, and traveling,” he added. “[I’m] going to Petra next week, then Jordan and Israel. I’m excited!”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!