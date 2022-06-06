Meant to be! Derek Hough gushed over his fiancée, Hayley Erbert, after confirming their engagement earlier this month.

“I just love calling her my fiancée,” the 37-year-old dancer exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 6, while promoting his Las Vegas residency, Derek Hough: No Limit, which runs from now until September 2022. “I think that word now feels right to the way I feel and to my commitment to her and to our love and story and life together. … Hayley is The One.”

The Make Your Move actor, who announced his engagement via Instagram on Thursday, June 2, explained that the 27-year-old Kansas native’s personality and ease with being a pet mom made him confident about popping the question.

“I know she’s just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife and she’s so thoughtful, so caring, so loving,” Hough said on Monday. “Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she’s even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can’t wait to see her be a mom.”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro got down on one knee at the couple’s home after spending the day seeing Yosemite. Hough says the candled-filled living room setting felt more suitable for the pair who work and live together.

“We travel around the world and doing all these amazing adventures, we love all that, but what we love even more is coming back home and being in our place together,” he explained. “It felt special to transform the house into this beautiful sanctuary with candles and flowers and of course our special songs and music that mean a lot to us, playing at the same time.”

Hough, who knew Erbert for one year before they began dating in 2015, told Us that the whole night went as planned — although it has since become a blur.

“I don’t think I remember anything I said,” he confessed. “I think we just hugged and cried for 20 minutes without words. It was honestly even more beautiful than I could have imagined with all the flowers and the candles.”

Event planner Troy Williams exclusively told Us on Thursday that his team transformed Hough and Erbert’s house into a magical space filled with over “250 candles and 1,600 roses.” He teased, “It was like Mission: Impossible” trying to keep everything a secret.

The So You Think You Can Dance? alum, for her part, shared a close-up photo of her Paris Jewellers sparkler on Saturday, June 4, captioning the snap, “Engaged has a nice ring to it 💍😉 Caption by my fiancé @derekhough.”

Scroll down for exclusive details about the proposal from Hough himself: