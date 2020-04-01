Thick as thieves! Derek Hough revealed that he and girlfriend Hayley Erbert are enjoying their “quality time” together amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Being cooped up with my girlfriend, it’s been great,” Hough, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 30, while promoting the upcoming World of Dance tour and his Las Vegas tour, which begins in June. “It’s funny.”

The Utah native admitted that couples are either “going to be, like, ‘OK, I don’t know if we’re for each other,’ or it’s going to bring you closer.”

In his case, the time at home has “definitely brought us closer and it’s a beautiful thing.”

The World of Dance judge revealed that before the spread of coronavirus resulted in him staying inside with his girlfriend of almost five years, Erbert, 25, told Hough that she wanted to spend more quality time with him.

“I’m like, ‘Babe, ask and you shall receive,’” he joked. “We got a lot of quality time, so it’s been great. It’s been really good.”

The couple’s quarantine activities include making dance videos together, binge-watching The Outsider and Tiger King and working out with each other.

The pair have also made sure to try and have date nights, even while cooped up at home.

“We have been having date nights, which has been nice. We’re getting ready, we’re going to go out to Club Living Room,” Hough told Us. “We’re going to Chateau Kitchen and, yeah, we’ve been cooking together, which has been really, really nice and it’s been good.”

One of their romantic home dates featured a “delicious” homemade pizza and doing an escape night where the pair “got dressed up.”

The quarantine baby boom trend, however, is something the lovebirds aren’t planning on taking part in … at least right now.

“Who knows? Probably not,” the Hairspray Live! star admitted about the duo’s likelihood of adding a little one to their family.

But Hough revealed that the couple aren’t opposed to adding new furry babies to their family at this time. “[Erbert has] been trying to get a new puppy here,” he told Us.

The Dancing With the Stars dancer, who rescued a kitten with her beau in September 2018, revealed that she’s been “trying for the past year and he’s always saying no. Now is the perfect time.”

Hough, however, explained that they already “have so many animals.”

With reporting from Christina Garibaldi

