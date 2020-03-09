Derek Hough has nothing but love for his sister Julianne Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, despite the couple’s recent marriage woes.

“[He’s] everything. I love that man. He’s an amazing, amazing guy,” the World of Dance judge, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the 24th annual Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7. “Heart of gold. Loyal. Just a dude, man. He’s just a dude. Great guy.”

Derek revealed that he and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, “hang out all the time” with Julianne, 31, and Brooks, 36. The Hairspray Live! star then shared that he and Julianne have sought relationship advice from one another.

“We talk a lot. We are very philosophical,” he admitted to Us. “Just wellness and life and all sorts of things. We love having in-depth conversations.”

Julianne began dating the Canada-born star in February 2014. After getting engaged in August 2015, the couple tied the knot in July 2017 near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Nearly two years into their marriage, the duo hit a rough patch and additionally sparked split speculation in December 2019. However, on Saturday, a source told Us exclusively that Julianne and the retired hockey player are in a good place again.

“Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced,” the insider revealed. “At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together.”

Early last year, the America’s Got Talent alum stated that she enjoyed working through bumps in her marriage to Laich. “I’m not a newlywed anymore, technically, so … I think the best part [of being married] is that you go through your ups and downs, but you always know that the ugly parts of you are your best parts,” she told Us and other reporters in February 2019, adding, “I don’t know, that sounds really deep. But … those parts of you are the parts that you get to share with the person [who will remain] next to you at all times.”

Laich, meanwhile, credited Hough earlier this month for allowing him to explore his sexuality. “I’ve been exposed to a beautiful new side of life that I’d never explored or thought to explore,” Laich said on his and Gavin DeGraw’s “How Men Think” podcast. “It’s amazing.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery