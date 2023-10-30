Milo Ventimiglia Is Married to Jarah Mariano After Private Ceremony

Milo Ventimiglia is officially off the market after secretly marrying Jarah Mariano, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The pair were married earlier this year in a private ceremony among family and close friends.

Ventimiglia, 46, and Mariano, 38, were first linked last year but have never publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple have been spotted in Malibu in recent months after the This Is Us alum purchased a ranch home in the area in summer 2022.

While Ventimiglia has kept his love life as private as possible over the years, he exclusively told Us in March 2017 that playing patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us made him think more about his future.

“It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit,” he said at the time. “It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”

The actor added that playing a dad on the NBC series was a “blast,” telling Us, “I don’t have kids, I have nieces and nephews. I feel like I get to act out a little bit of my own paternal want to influence a young mind, shape a young mind, to approach life in a positive way.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton