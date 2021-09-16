If you lead, they will follow! Milo Ventimiglia reunited with Gilmore Girls costar Scott Patterson to reminisce about their time on the hit drama.

The actors, who played relatives Jess Mariano and Luke Danes, recalled what it was like being on set together during the Wednesday, September 15, episode of Patterson’s “I Am All In” podcast — including why Ventimiglia’s personality worked so well with any castmate.

The 44-year-old This Is Us star called himself a “naturally outgoing introvert,” to which 63-year-old Patterson agreed.

“There is a side of you that’s introverted. It doesn’t make you block off the world or block off people,” the podcast host said. “You’re still open to people while you’re working. I was always impressed by that fact.”

After admitting that he could talk to Ventimiglia, who portrayed his nephew and Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel) love interest for six seasons, “all day,” Patterson riddled off a series of fan questions for his guest. When asked whether he’d come back for another Gilmore Girls installment, the Creed II actor had a complex answer.

“If they did want to bring it back and if it was Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] at the helm and you guys were all showing up, I’d be a jerk not to show up,” Ventimiglia said.

Looking back at the Netflix four-part reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which premiered in 2016, the “Can’t Stop Watching” podcast host noted that there might not be any stories left to tell.

“The way that I look at it is the four films that were put together after the fact. That felt like the extra slice of cake after you already had cake. You had that favorite meal. You had the cake and then you got something even extra,” Ventimiglia continued. “I don’t know if they would bring it back.”

Patterson, for his part, recalled watching the “Winter” episode of the reboot and thinking, “Boy, this is really well done.” He noted that watching the Netflix episodes “felt like little rom-coms” and “high-quality independent films.”

The Philadelphia native added: “It didn’t seem like television anymore, it seemed like it had graduated into something. It morphed into the film world.”

The American Dreams alum further explained his outlook on acting and why a revival isn’t always the best idea.

“I’m also big on, ‘We’re artists and we’re actors and we evolve, and we grow,’” Ventimiglia said. “Yes, we play these parts, and they may be iconic and they may be evergreen but at the same time I look forward to playing many men over the course of my career. There’s a lot of men, complex and incredibly simple that I’d love to play.”

