Everything Gilmore Girls Cast Has Said About Possible Season 2 of Revival

Where they lead, fans will follow! Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and more Gilmore Girls cast members have repeatedly teased a possible season 2 of the Year in the Life revival.

The original series aired from October 2000 to May 2007, but viewers did not get closure since the show was canceled. Graham (Lorelai Gilmore), Bledel (Rory Gilmore) and more cast members returned in November 2016 for a four-part revival on Netflix titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. However, fans were again left hanging after — spoiler alert — the final episode ended with the bombshell that Rory was pregnant.

Ever since, there has been speculation that the Gilmores could return for a second season of the revival, and the cast and crew behind the hit have kept the chatter alive, although there has not been any official confirmation of a follow-up.

“I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before. We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it,” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018. “[It] could happen again — absolutely.”

Executive producer Daniel Palladino noted at the time that the story line would change depending on when they wrote more episodes. “It really depends on when we attack the story. Coming back eight or nine years after the original series for the four movies we did — it dictates partly what the story is going to be,” he said. “And the death of Ed Herrmann was unfortunately one of the things that changed for the cast so it changed what the characters were going through. It really just depends on when we do it. We can do it a year from now, two years, five years, 10 years. It would be different.”

Sherman-Palladino provided an update in October 2020. “There’s no [obstacle] behind it except for lives and people doing [other] things,” she explained during a Woodstock Film Festival virtual panel discussion. “[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience. I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen].”

