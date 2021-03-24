If you lead, she will follow! Lauren Graham has a Gilmore Girls clause built into her other work contracts in order to be available should there be another series spinoff.

“I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” Graham, 54, told SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw on Wednesday, March 24. “And it’s not — I don’t want to start any new rumors — it’s not for any concrete reason.”

The Gilmore Girls alum, who played Lorelai Gilmore for seven seasons before reprising her role in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, noted that her bond with the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, made her push for the clause on other jobs.

“I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all. And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past,” she continued. “So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”

The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist actress pointed out that shows are “so restrictive now” so adding in the Gilmore Girls stipulation ensures that she can “carve out some pockets [of time] just in case.”

Graham also spoke about her new series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which premieres this month on Disney+, joking about how her costar Emilio Estevez’s character Gordon Bombay is somewhat similar to her former love interest Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson).

“I seem to find myself in this dynamic of, like, trying to get a very stoic, curmudgeonly Eeyore, to like respond to my antics,” she said of her characters and onscreen boyfriends.

When Shaw commented on the “slight Luke Danes vibe” coming from Estevez’s Coach Bombay in the hockey series, which he played in three Mighty Ducks films before the TV show revival, Graham admitted it’s not the first time one of her onscreen counterparts resembled the Luke and Lorelai dynamic.

“You know, I’ve said this before, but when we were doing Parenthood and I had a little bit of that vibe with Ray Romano, my boyfriend, [Peter Krause], said, ‘It’s, like, you’re a piccolo and he’s the bassoon,’” the Talking as Fast as I Can author recalled. “And it’s just, like, a great duet, you know. You don’t want two piccolos or two bassoons. I’ve found my new bassoon.”

Sherman-Palladino, 55, revealed in October 2020 that another Gilmore Girls reboot could happen down the line, but for now it’s on hold based on the actors’ schedules.

“[A Year in the Life] was one of those kismet moments where we were kind of all looking at each other and going, ‘Well, let’s take a couple of months and hang out together and remind each other why we drove each other crazy.’ And it was a wonderful experience,” she said during a virtual Woodstock Film Festival panel. “I really do believe that if the time is right and the girls are where they need to be in their lives [it could happen]. They all have things … But if that [kismet] moment presents itself again, [we’d do it] in a hot second.”

While Lorelai isn’t returning to TV just yet, Graham can be seen in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers when it premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 26.