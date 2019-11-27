Never too late! Scott Patterson shared his feelings on whether Rory and Jess can still end up together on Gilmore Girls after his uncle, Luke, and her mom, Lorelai, tied the knot.

“I don’t think it’d be weird at all,” Patterson, 61, told Us Weekly exclusively at UPtv’s Gilmore the Merrier binge-a-thon preview event. “You must deliver on these things, and this is what people want. Fans have spoken. It’s not like they’re shy. They let their feelings [be] known. And this is exactly what they want. So I don’t see what the problem is.”

Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) dated during Gilmore Girls’ original run from 2000 to 2007. Jess returned to Stars Hollow during the 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, though the two did not reconnect romantically. Instead, Rory found herself pregnant with Logan’s (Matt Czuchry) baby after breaking off her affair with him.

Meanwhile, Luke (Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) finally got married in the revival, though the actor was not thrilled with the execution: a mostly private ceremony in the town square gazebo. “Big, funny, fun,” he explained to Us of his ideas for the nuptials. “Filled with drama, filled with laughs, filled with, you know, Miss Patty [forgetting] the dancers and then they [would have] to replace them with little children or dogs. Something very cute and goes right to the heart. A community pulling together to make it all happen.”

He continued: “Doing weddings is an American tradition in film and television. You’ve got all those great wedding scenes in big movies. And, you know, they’re hard to do, they take a long time. … You know, it’s challenging, it’s a bit expensive, but it’s just worth doing. I mean, that’s where the story wants to go.”

Patterson hopes to see his vision realized should the series come back for another season. “If everybody can make the right deal, then it’ll happen,” he said of the potential for more episodes. “If everybody’s available, then, you know, it could, it could happen. … There’s always hope.”

The Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee founder stays in touch with his costars via texting in the meantime. He also keeps the spirit of Luke alive by hosting UPtv’s Gilmore the Merrier binge-a-thon, which kicked off on Sunday, November 24.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber