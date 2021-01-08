Loose lips sink ships. Matt Czuchry has been holding on to a huge secret about Gilmore Girls, and he intends to keep it that way.

Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) revealed in the 2016 revival of the series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, that she was pregnant, but she did not share the identity of the baby’s father. Czuchry, 43, whose character, Logan Huntzberger, was certainly a contender, has the answer locked away.

“[Creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and [executive producer] Dan [Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have because one, that’s for them to say. Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren [Graham’s] show and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be,” the Resident star exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, January 8. “Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”

Czuchry has fought off attempts to get him to spill the beans in the years since the cliffhanger. “It’s funny because I have dear friends of mine and my buddy’s wife who’s been a huge fan of Gilmore Girls for so long. We would go out for drinks. And then she tried to say, like, ‘OK so tell me who it is,’” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Are you really doing this? I’ve known your husband since I was 9 years old. You’re putting drinks in me and trying to get me to tell you! No.’ … I’ve told no one who it might be.”

If Gilmore Girls indeed returns for more episodes, the actor already has ideas about his story line. “If I was writing it, he would be with Rory,” he said. “I think that Logan was a character who was pushed in a certain direction because of his family, that he didn’t want to be in that direction. He wanted to follow his heart and his love, which was Rory, but when he was younger, he didn’t really have the strength to do that. That being said, he also asked Rory [to marry him] and was going to defy his family. But Rory, if people remember, kind of said no, it wasn’t the right time. … He would do anything for her, including giving up the whole family business.”

Czuchry noted that he would “be lucky to work” with the Palladinos again, adding that his Gilmore Girls costars, including Bledel, 39, Graham, 53, and Milo Ventimiglia, are “really important to me.”

While fans await news on the future of Gilmore Girls, the Good Wife alum can be seen starring as Conrad Hawkins on The Resident. Season 4 of the medical drama premieres on Fox Tuesday, January 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi