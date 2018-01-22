Matt Czuchry is no longer Logan Huntzberger. He’s also no longer Cary Agos. The actor is now Dr. Conrad Hawkins.

For years, Czuchry has been known for his work in Gilmore Girls and The Good Wife, but the 40-year-old actor tells Us Weekly he was excited to shed those personas for his new role on Fox’s The Resident. He takes on the role of Dr. Hawkins, a brilliant doctor who “pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.”

“I’m not quite sure what people will think, if they’re going to like the show or not! The one thing that I do feel confident in, for me personally, is that this is a very different character than some of the other characters that I’ve played that are recognizable, in terms of Cary on The Good Wife and Logan on Gilmore Girls,” Czuchry told Us exclusively in our video suite at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “For me, instantly I felt that. It’s the physicality of the character: it’s the scrubs, it’s the genre, it’s the tattoos, it’s his intensity, his dedication, his purpose.”

The actor, whose character is “Machiavellian a little bit in his ways,” admitted that while both hit shows were huge parts of his career, he’s ready to move on to something completely new.

“To me, when I watched [The Resident], one thing I was confident in was: this feels very different than Cary or Logan. To me, that was exciting,” he told Us. “How fans will feel about that, I’m not sure, but for me, that was certainly my intention with seeing this character. I felt like he was different and a new challenge. After I watched the pilot, I felt like this guy was different than other characters that I’ve played. That made me personally happy. Hopefully fans will connect to that as well.”

The Resident premieres on Monday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

