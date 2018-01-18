What happens in Stars Hollow doesn’t stay in Stars Hollow! Gilmore Girls fans haven’t been easy on Matt Czuchry, who portrayed Logan Huntzberger, the on-again, off-again college sweetheart of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

The 40-year-old actor opened up about his playboy role and revealed that Gilmore Girls devotees haven’t shied away from criticizing him for his character’s bad-boy behavior.

“In the first season especially, people would just come up to me immediately without saying anything and say, ‘You know, you’re a real a—hole,’” Czunchry said during his visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, January 17. “I would ask them, ‘OK, why am I an a—hole?’ And they’d say, ‘You know why you’re an a—hole.’”

Czuchry explained that after dissing him, fans declared their love for Rory’s former flames Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki).

“I didn’t know what was going on,” the Resident star continued. “Literally people would just come up to me and say how much of an a—hole I was.”

Czuchry portrayed the wealthy newspaper heir for three seasons, from 2004 to 2007. He returned in 2006 for the four-part Netflix reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, where he reunited with Rory and refueled their complicated relationship (Spoiler alert: Although the pair split in the revival’s final installment, Logan may be the father of Rory’s unborn child.)

The Good Wife alum opened up about Rory and Logan’s breakup and their future while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2016. “I think the way I approached it was they had their journey together and, from my perspective, Logan, no matter what happens moving forward, will always love Rory and in this particular moment, they know it’s time to move on,” Czruchy told the publication at the time. “Just like their relationship throughout these four chapters was mutual, this ending for them and saying goodbye was mutual. They could feel that it was time to say goodbye.”

As previously reported, show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, David Palladino, are open to writing more episodes in the future. The couple exclusively told Us Weekly at the Golden Globes on January 7 that they were ready to discuss a second revival with Bledel and Ventimiglia.

“We’ll corner them in the bathroom and see what kind of answers we can get for you,” Sherman-Palladino joked. “I think [we would do more] if the time is right and everybody is in the mood — because that’s how it happened before. We all sort of saw each other at a festival and kind of went, ‘Hey! No one hates each other.’ And decided to do it. [It] could happen again — absolutely.”

