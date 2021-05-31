Gilmore Girls Scott Patterson Has Biker Bond With Milo More Cast Secrets

They are more than just fast talkers! Scott Patterson confessed some major behind-the-scenes tea about his former Gilmore Girls costars, including biker brother Milo Ventimiglia.

Patterson, who played Luke Danes on the hit series from 2000 to 2007, admitted during an exclusive episode of Us Weekly’s “Costar Secrets” that Ventimiglia, who played his nephew Jess Mariano on the show, once told him off for wearing the wrong motorcycle gear.

“He’s a mean motorcycle dude. And I think people know that, but maybe not everybody knows, but this guy knows his motorcycles. He knows his motors,” the “I Am All In” podcast host, 62, told Us.

Patterson revealed that the This Is Us star, 43, schooled him when he wore his motorcycle cut (the sleeveless leather vest) on a day that he drove his car to work, pointing out that he was unaware that it was an unwritten part of the biker code.

“I violated a motorcycle rule of the road — that you do not wear your cut in casual settings when you’re not riding your motorcycle. I didn’t know. He let me know,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Why are you wearing your cut?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I like it, I guess.’ He’s like, ‘Where’s your bike?’”

The Pennsylvania native laughed and jokingly replied, “What are we in the Hell’s Angels? What’s wrong with you? Give me a break, go get me a soda.” He added that despite their motorcycle mishap, Ventimiglia is a “lovely guy” who “comes with this great attitude” making it hard to “not love Milo.”

When it comes to the actor who is the exact opposite of his onscreen persona, Patterson pointed to Michael Winters, who played Stars Hollow’s mayor Taylor Doose.

“He’s nothing like that character. He’s just a wonderful, warm, witty, heartfelt guy,” the Little Big League actor told Us. “I mean, you just love him. Every time I see him on set, I just hug him [and say], ‘Thank God you’re here.’ He’s just such a great guy. Such a great actor. [A] classically trained actor. He’s just so good at it.”

Patterson also gushed about his TV love interest, Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, saying, “There [are] so many things about Lauren that people don’t know. She’s so good at so many things. Excellent, excellent hostess. Throws a great party.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon