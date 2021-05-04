Scott Patterson's Favorite Luke and Lorelai Moment Might Surprise Fans

Luke Danes is known for his subtle romantic gestures (Santa burger, anyone?), but Scott Patterson’s favorite Luke and Lorelai moment goes back to the basics.

“I am always, always, always going to go with the very first time that we see those two together in the diner,” the 62-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively after the launch of his “I Am All In” Gilmore Girls rewatch podcast. “And she comes up and I say, ‘You have a problem, you know, how many cups?’ … Because it says everything about the relationship. It says everything about the sexual tension between the two and the way she played it, it was just absolute perfection. And it was the moment I realized that I was going to have a lot of fun working with Lauren [Graham] and that the work was going to be on a very high level.”

Patterson added, “That’s what you hope to get, a partner that’s that skilled and scene present in the scene.”

Gilmore Girls originally ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 until Netflix picked up the series for a four-episode revival in 2016. More than two decades after the beloved drama premiered on The WB, Patterson watched the pilot for the first episode of the “I Am All In” podcast.

“I thought it was great. I thought the acting was just terrific. And it was just so funny, and you fall in love with the characters right away,” he told Us of the first episode. “I mean, everybody that comes on screen you’re just like, ‘Wow, who, wow.’ And just really funny. … I was laughing a lot. My wife [Kristine Sarayan] was virtual Zooming school for our young son and she kept telling me to ‘keep it down up there, keep it down.’ I was laughing so hard watching them. I’m enjoying it.”

While most Gilmore Girls fans agree that Luke was The One for Lorelai, Graham’s character’s other love interests include Max Medina (Scott Cohen), Jason Stiles (Chris Eigeman) and Rory’s father, Christopher (David Sutcliffe).

“I like all the conflict with other Lorelai suitors. I’m especially looking forward to [watching] the Christopher fights, the Max Medina confrontations,” Patterson told Us. “I remember doing a scene with Scott Cohen, who’s a terrific guy, terrific actor, in the entryway of her house and that tense little exchange we had. I just enjoyed that so much.”

The actor is also excited to revisit Luke’s story lines with his nephew, Jess, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

“I’m looking forward to the Milo stuff, the nephew stuff, which I always enjoyed so much working with Milo and just the things that we got to do,” he said. “We got to do physical things, like I pushed [him] in the lake and then smashed the wall with the sledgehammer, that kind of thing. Because we never really got to do anything much on that show, except talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, and deal with coffee, pots and plates and things like that, which is fine. But you know, you want to change it up a little bit.”