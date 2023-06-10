UPDATE: 6/10/23, 5:56 p.m. ET: Watts confirmed the marriage via Instagram. “Hitched!” she captioned a photo of herself and Crudup outside the courthouse.

Original story:

Months after Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup sparked speculation that they had secretly gotten engaged, rumors have swirled that the duo privately wed.

The Australia native and Crudup, both 54, were spotted side-by-side in New York City on Friday, June 9, where Watts stunned in a lacy, white Oscar de la Renta gown and matching blazer, according to photos obtained by Page Six. She also held a small bouquet of snow-colored flowers. The Morning Show star, for his part, opted for a navy suit. The twosome also wore coordinating rings.

Neither Watts nor Crudup, who started dating in 2017, have publicly addressed the current status of their relationship.

The duo first met when they played an onscreen married couple on Netflix’s Gypsy. By August 2017, Us Weekly confirmed they were in a real-life relationship. “Naomi and Billy are dating, but in the early stages,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’re very into each other.”

As the Infinite Storm star’s romance with Crudup continued to heat up, they fueled speculation that they were engaged earlier this year. Watts stepped out in NYC in April wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Neither the Stripes founder nor the New York native responded to Us’ request for comment at the time.

Months earlier, Watts had opened up to Us about her dynamic with Crudup, including how they celebrated her birthday in September 2022.

“I had just a quiet dinner on the actual birthday because it was on a Wednesday,” she exclusively told Us that October. “Just a school night with the kids and Billy. And then on the weekend, I had some friends over, just [for] drinks and food. It was lovely.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Watts was previously in a long-term relationship with Liev Schreiber, with whom she coparents children Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15. The former couple eventually called it quits in 2016 but have since remained supportive coparents.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” the 55-year-old Ray Donovan alum — who has moved on with girlfriend Taylor Neisen — said during a January 2018 appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

Schreiber added at the time: “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the [kids], and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”