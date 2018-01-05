Moving on. Liev Schreiber opened up about his split from ex Naomi Watts during an upcoming appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” the Ray Donovan actor told Geist about his breakup. “But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

Schreiber and Watts announced their split after 11 years together in September 2016. Geist also asked the Golden Globe nominee about his children with the Gypsy actress — they share sons Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 9

“It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her,” Schreiber said. “You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

As previously reported, Schreiber was spotted out with rumored girlfriend Taylor Neisen last month at the Wollman Rink in New York City’s Central Park. An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that Schreiber and the former Miss South Dakota were “extremely affectionate with each other … hugging, holding hands and exchanging a peck on the lips,” while ice skating.

Watts, for her part, is currently dating actor Billy Crudup.

Schreiber’s extended interview with Sunday Today With Willie Geist airs on NBC Sunday, January 7.

