



Patting herself on the back! Naomi Watts gushed about how "proud" she is of her coparenting relationship with her ex-husband, Liev Schreiber.

“We’re doing things very differently,” the actress, 50, told PorterEdit in their Friday, August 2, cover story. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

The Oscar nominee and the actor, 51, tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their son, Sasha, now 12, three years later. He became a big brother in 2008 when Samuel, now 10, arrived.

One year after their 2016 split, the Loudest Voice star spoke to Vogue Australia about raising the duo. “I’m single. I’m coparenting,” Watts told the outlet at the time. “There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. He’s fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other. So, that’s pretty much all I’ll say.”

The Ray Donovan alum echoed this when he appeared on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in January 2018. “It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change,” he told the journalist of the breakup. “And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable. But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

Schreiber added, “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

