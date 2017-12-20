Family outing! Liev Schreiber was spotted out with rumored girlfriend Taylor Neisen on Saturday, December 16, at the Wollman Rink in New York City’s Central Park.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the actor and the former Miss South Dakota were “extremely affectionate with each other … hugging, holding hands and exchanging a peck on the lips,” while ice skating.

His children Alexander, 10, and Samual, 9, — whom he shares with ex-wife Naomi Watts — joined the new couple during the outing, and the source said the two boys seemed fond of Taylor. The pair were skating together while holding hands with one of his sons, and after, they all enjoyed snacks from the concession stand.

Earlier this month, the couple were also spotted together at The Losers Lounge Tribute to Burt Bacharach at Joe’s Pub in NYC, according to Page Six. The Ray Donovan star, 50, and the former Miss USA contestant, 26, have yet to confirm their relationship.

Schreiber and Watts announced in a statement in September 2016 that they were separating after 11 years together. “Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” their joint statement read. “While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

The former couple began dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of The Painted Veil. The Gypsy actress is currently dating Billy Crudup, and she remains committed to coparenting with Schreiber and they reunited to celebrate Alexander’s 10th birthday in July.

The actor spoke about their relationship during an appearance on CBS This Morning in December 2016. “We’re parents together, so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what, and we’re very close,” he said at the time. “Hopefully that never changes, and I don’t think it will.”

