One happy family! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dated for 11 years before breaking up, but have since remained amicable and supportive coparents.

“We’re doing things very differently,” the Glass Castle actress told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Watts and the Ray Donovan alum were first linked in 2005, eventually welcoming children Alexander “Sasha” and Kai in 2007 and 2008, respectively.

As the twosome continued to raise Sasha and Kai, their romance later fizzled and Us Weekly confirmed in September 2016 that the former couple had gone their separate ways after more than a decade together.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” the now-exes wrote in a joint statement at the time. “While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

Schreiber has since moved on with former pageant queen Taylor Neisen, while Watts found a connection with her Gypsy costar Billy Crudup. As the pair navigated their new relationships and coparenting Sasha and Kai, they still remained fervent supporters of one another.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” Schreiber said during a January 2018 appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “But I think we’re more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other.”

He added at the time: “It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

Both Watts and Schreiber have since remained proud of their pleasant dynamic, frequently reuniting during lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic and at family gatherings.

“Congratulations to Kai ⚡️🎉Class of 2022,” the Infinite Storm actress captioned a June 2022 Instagram post from her youngest child’s middle school graduation, posing with Schreiber, Neisen, Crudup, Sasha and Kai. Watts also added a “Modern Family” hashtag to the snap.

