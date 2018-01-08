Supportive family! Naomi Watts cheered on her ex Liev Schreiber with their sons while watching the 2018 Golden Globes at home on Sunday, January 7.

Watts, 49, took to Instagram to share a pic of their kids — Alexander, 10, and Samuel, 9 — pointing at the Ray Donavan star on the TV.

“Watching with the kids,” the English actress wrote. “@lievschreiber.”

Schreiber, 50, was nominated in the Best Actor, Television Series, Drama category for the Showtime series, but lost to This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown.

As previously reported, Watts and Schreiber announced their split in September 2016 after 11 years together. The exes have remained amicable and often speak highly about one another during interviews.

“It’s always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change. And I think the way that we’ve looked at it is that we’ll always be partners and that’s what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable,” Schreiber said during Sunday Today With Willie Geist, which aired hours before the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“It’s important to support each other, you know? It’s really important. I was making some jokes this morning at breakfast about mommy with the boys, and their eyes light up when I talk about her,” he continued. “You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other and that no matter what happens, you continue to try and do that.”

