Simple and sweet. Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s courthouse wedding perfectly suited their relaxed romance, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully,” the insider tells Us, calling the couple’s nuptials “stress-free” and “spur of the moment.”

The Stripes founder and the Almost Famous actor, both 54, “were ready” to walk down the aisle after getting engaged in April.

“A big A-list wedding just didn’t seem right; they never wanted that,” the source explains, adding that their Manhattan courthouse ceremony “was so special” for the no-frills pair.

The England native and the Morning Show star stayed true to themselves — and kept things simple — with their post-wedding celebration.

“They actually went to a friend’s birthday party in their wedding attire,” the insider tells Us. “There were a lot of congratulations going on, that’s for sure.”

Crudup and Watts initially crossed paths in 2009 as part of the 24 Hour Plays Broadway benefit. They reconnected in fall 2016 while filming Netflix’s Gypsy, which premiered in June 2017, and soon after the pair sparked romance speculation. Us confirmed in August 2017 that the actors were “in the early stages” of dating.

The duo stepped out for their first public appearance in February 2018 while attending a BAFTA afterparty in London. However, it wasn’t until February 2022 that the Mulholland Drive actress and the New York native made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The following year, Watts sparked engagement speculation when she was spotted in April wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. Earlier this month, the longtime couple fueled marriage rumors after the King Kong star was seen on Friday, June 9, in a white lace Oscar de la Renta gown beside her partner, who wore a navy suit.

The Goodnight Mommy actress confirmed their union the following day via social media. “Hitched!” she captioned a photo of the newlyweds outside the courthouse on Saturday, June 10. Watts later confirmed via Instagram that her bridal bouquet was made of “flowers from the deli.”

Watts previously dated Liev Schreiber from 2005 to 2016. The exes share two children: Alexander “Sasha,” 15, and Kai, 14. Crudup, for his part, shares son William, 19, with ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker, whom he dated from 1996 to 2003. The pair called it quits during the Weeds alum’s pregnancy after she learned of Crudup’s affair with Claire Danes, whom he dated until 2006.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on the newlyweds' impromptu wedding