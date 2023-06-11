Naomi Watts went with a designer dress, but she didn’t break the budget on her wedding flowers while tying the knot with Billy Crudup on Friday, June 9.

“Flowers from the deli!!” the actress, 54, captioned a wedding day photo via her Instagram on Saturday, June 10. She had a simple yet elegant arrangement of white flowers.

Her lace dress, meanwhile, was from Oscar de la Renta. The Water Lily Guipure Lace Maxi Dress retails for $4,990. The frock, which is not part of a bridal collection, features a peekaboo construction with a boned bustier-style bodice and a pleated A-line skirt. Watts added a nude lining to the sheer lace dress.

She topped off the look with gold accents, including high-heeled sandals and a necklace. Even her sunglasses were a neutral color, ensuring the focus stayed on her dress.

Watts tagged Oscar de la Renta and stylist Jeanann Williams and jewelry atelier Briony Raymond New York, indicating who designed their new wedding bands.

The groom, 54, wore a navy suit with a white shirt and matching white boutonniere while posing outside the New York County Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.

After tying the knot, the pair celebrated with two other married couples, Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney as well as Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne.

Several of Watts and Crudup‘s famous pals congratulated them via social media. “Oh wow!!! Congratulations!!! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️,” Michelle Pfeiffer commented.

“Wow! Congratulations I’m so happy about this You 2 are perfect together ❤️❤️,” Amy Sedaris chimed in.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, “Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!” while Katie Holmes added, “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen gave himself a pat on the back. “I feel partially responsible for this🌈👏🏼🤣❤️,” he wrote.

The King Kong actress replied, “Yes you can take a decent to large portion of the credit 😂😂.”

Watts was previously in a long-term relationship with Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares children Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15. The former couple eventually called it quits in 2016 after 11 years together but have since remained supportive coparents.

For his part, Crudup was in a relationship with Mary-Louise Parker from 1996 to 2003. They split while the Weeds star was pregnant with their son William, now 19, amid Crudup’s affair with Claire Danes, who he dated until 2006.

