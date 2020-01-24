From coparenting to costarring! Billy Crudup and his ex Mary-Louise Parker appeared in their 16-year-old son William’s student film.

“He’s a creative engine and likes to write and direct his own material at school,” the actor, 51, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “One of his films recently starred me and his mom, so he gets all the best talent right there.”

While the teenager welcomed his parents’ help with his project, William generally has “harsh” comments about the Morning Show star’s work. “He likes to critique,” the New York native explains. “He’s 16, so that’s what they do. So that’s fun. But he’s [also] incredibly supportive.”

Crudup shared some of his son’s criticism, including, “You suck, Dad.”

The Tony nominee and Parker, 55, welcomed William in 2004, shortly after Crudup ended their relationship to date Claire Danes. The Weeds alum addressed her ex’s infidelity a decade later, telling Savannah Guthrie: “It’s private to me and always will be.”

Danes, 40, addressed the affair in October 2015 during a Howard Stern interview, saying, “I didn’t know how not to do that. I was just in love with him and needed to explore that. I was 24. … I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.” The Homeland star went on to say that she and the Emmy winner are still on “friendly” terms.

She went on to marry Hugh Dancy in 2009. As for Parker, the Dear Mr. You author adopted her daughter, Caroline, from Ethiopia in 2007.

Crudup started working with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in 2019 and praised the actresses. “It’s impressive to see people who are at a point in their careers where they could do anything that they wanted to, [like] retire and maybe do easy projects, but take on something that’s so ambitious,” he tells Us. “The way that they [performed] as producers and as actors is staggering to me, and so I was just thrilled to be a part of the team.”

