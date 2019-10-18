Spending time with her teens! Mary-Louise Parker posed for red carpet photos with her kids, William and Caroline on Thursday, October 17.

The actress, 55, welcomed her son with Billy Crudup in 2004, shortly after the actor, 51, ended their relationship to date Claire Danes. Parker adopted Caroline from Ethipoa in 2007. The family of three attended the opening night after party of the South Carolina native’s play with Will Hochman, The Sound Inside.

The Weeds alum addressed her ex’s infidelity in November 2015, telling Savannah Guthrie: “It’s private to me and will always remain so.”

That same year, Parker alluded to Crudup’s cheating in her memoir, Dear Mr. You. While one of the book’s 34 letters, “Dear Mr. Cabdriver,” doesn’t mention the New York native by name, it does describe the then-pregnant star’s emotional state after he left her for his Stage Beauty costar, 40.

Parker wrote about cursing at a taxi driver after he got lost. When he said, “I don’t want you anymore,” she replied, “‘No one does.’”

The Golden Globe winner went on to write, “My voice was shot and I barely got out, ‘Look at me.’ You turned [and] looked, I think for the first time. ‘My life is worse than yours in this moment.’ I wailed, ‘I am alone. Look, see? I am pregnant and alone. It hurts to even breathe.’ Your hand slowly went to your mouth. ‘I’m trying to get through it but I’m by myself every night and every morning and no one, nothing helps. I’m sorry I yelled. I can’t get my shoes on anymore. Please, I know I am awful, it’s been made clear but look at me please. Look at me.’”

She concluded the letter with: “I realize now that whatever I was walking through was part of my life, one piece of a bigger story that is mostly beautiful.”

As for Danes, the Homeland star spoke of her relationship with Crudup in an October 2015 interview with Howard Stern, explaining, “I didn’t know how not to do that. I was just in love with him and needed to explore that. I was 24. … I didn’t quite know what those consequences would be.”

The Emmy winner said she’s still on “friendly” terms with the Morning Show star following their four-year relationship. She went on to marry Hugh Dancy in 2009, and they welcomed their 6-year-old son, Cyrus, three years later. Danes gave birth to Rowan, 13 months, in August 2018.

